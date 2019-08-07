GRAPHIC: Toddler survives after car runs over her twice

NANNING CITY, China (CNN/Gray News) – A three-year-old girl is recovering after a car ran over her while she was playing in a driveway.
Security camera video shows the toddler on her hands and knees, possibly making it hard for the driver to see her.
As the car turns into the driveway, the car rolls over the girl, first the front passenger-side tire, then the rear one.
A man who saw the incident rushed over to help and beat on the side of the car to let the driver know what had happened.
The girl was taken to the hospital where she was treated for leg fractures and skin abrasions.
