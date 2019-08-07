Lufkin Jr. golfers preparing for sectional qualifier

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Junior Golf program has wrapped up another season and is looking for a strong showing at Thursday’s sectional qualifier in Garland.
The league will send 10 All-Stars to compete in the team competition for a chance to qualify for the main sectional tournament later in August.
“The All-Stars compete with our 13 and under league,” Crown Colony’s Cory Ryan said. “We will be competing against nine other leagues. If we win that then we will go back to Garland in a few more weeks in the sectional and then if we win that we can go to regionals in New Mexico."
The league playoff system has been around for five years and Crown Colony has put a league together for four years and has seen steady improvement.
“Last year we finished 3rd out of the chapter,” Ryan said.
The team is made up of:
Jacob Ureuta, Miller Todd, Logan Houl, Hunter Houl, Paxton Cook, Daymond Chala, Andrew Bird, Lucas Robertson, Carolina Dixon and Delaney Neal.
The event will take place at Firewheel Golf Park in Garland. Several of the All-Stars have competed for multiple years.
“I like to compete with other programs and it is fun to do that,” Ureuta said.
“I am 8 years old and I have been doing it for three years,” Todd said. “I have been playing golf since 2 years- old. I get a little nervous because I might be going against other kids that are better. I just look at myself like this is easy and I can do this.”
