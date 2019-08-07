More than 1200 Texans respond to post-debate poll; who gets their vote?

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas Tyler Center for Opinion Research conducted a poll recently with more than 1,200 registered Texas voters.
Dr. Ken Wink with UT Tyler will speak with Blake Holland on East Texas Now Wednesday, August 7 at 7:15 p.m. to discuss the results of the poll and to share his thoughts about what he expects to happen in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election.
A new statewide survey of 1,261 registered voters in Texas was conducted by the UT Tyler Center for Opinion Research (August 1-4). The sample is large enough to share comparisons for statewide head to heads and candidate standings within the Texas Democratic primary after last week’s debate. Please read our press release and the attached cross-tabs for the results of each question from this substantial survey.
- In the eyes of potential Texas Democratic Primary voters, Elizabeth Warren (19%) and Beto O’Rourke (18%) did the best in the debates, with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders close behind each with 15%.
- Beto O’Rourke’s lead over Joe Biden had been 3% before the debate, but it is now 2% (O’Rourke 25%; Biden 23%). Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren held their positions and Castro, Harris, Buttigieg, and Booker all gained 1% more support following the debate.
- In head-to-head matchups, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke leads President Trump by 6 percent. Vice President Joe Biden (+4) and Bernie Sanders (+4) also lead President Donald Trump by more than the margin of error (+/- 2.8%).
- The poll showed support for President Trump and Elizabeth Warren was even, with 26 percent still deciding.
- President Trump holds leads over Senator Kamala Harris (-4%) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (-7%). Both of these comparisons received the largest shares of Other/Not Sure.
- Last week, we noted the relatively low levels of voter enthusiasm among those likely to vote in the Democratic Primary compared to the rest of the state.
- The debate increased voter enthusiasm 10 percent, including 7 percent among Democratic voters and 37% among Independents that lean to the Democratic Party. Who those independent voters support in the primary (Biden or O’Rourke) will decide who has the edge in the March primary.
Note: The large sample size includes responses from 757 Texans that participated in the pre-debate survey. We are able to speak about the characteristics and view of individual voters that changed which candidate they prefer after the second Democratic Primary Debate in Detroit. The 504 new respondents give us a fresh look at the electorate in the month of August.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.