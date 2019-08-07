Sheriff’s office: Lufkin man hit wife with fireplace mantel, assaulted deputy

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly used a fireplace mantel, a laptop, and a broom to hit his wife and then assaulted a law enforcement officer who was trying to restrain him Tuesday night.
Rodrick O’Keith McDaniel, 42, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a third-degree felony assault of a public servant, and a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.
Collectively, his bond amount has been at $36,500.
According to Captain Alton Lenderman, McDaniel left the residence in the 400 block of Ruth lane to get a haircut. When he left, his wife locked the doors.
McDaniel allegedly got angry because he couldn’t get in and called someone to unlock the door for him. The ACSO media report stated when McDaniel’s wife got home, he started hitting her in the face with his fists and then dragged her by her hair.
At one point, McDaniel allegedly threw his wife into the mantle in the living room and then hit her with the mantle after it fell over.
Lenderman said that McDaniel then demanded that his wife use her laptop to shim him her bank account. Once he saw it, McDaniel allegedly accused her of spending money on another man and hit her with the laptop.
During the assault, McDaniel also hit his wife with a broom, Lenderman said.
Later, McDaniel allegedly took the laptop into the kitchen and smashed it with a hammer. Lenderman said the woman told the ACSO deputies that she was afraid that McDaniel would hit her with the hammer.
The woman managed to get away from McDaniel and called 911.
ACSO deputies responded to the scene at about 6:15 p.m., according to the media report, which also said McDaniel was “still irate and very uncooperative” when the deputies tried to talk to him.
McDaniel allegedly got into a scuffle with the deputy who tried to restrain him and knocked the deputy down, Lenderman said. Then one of the ACSO deputies used a Taser to shock McDaniel, Lenderman said.
McDaniel was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
