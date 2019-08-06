TxDPS nets $1.4 million worth of meth in Wheeler County

WHEELER, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized 36 pounds of meth that is worth $1.4 million in Wheeler County.
According to a criminal complaint, about 2:29 p.m. on July 30, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40 after noticing a 2018 black Nissan Altima following too closely to another vehicle.
During the traffic stop, the trooper asked the driver, Jose Francisco Salazar Carretero, where he was traveling to.
Salazar Carretero stated he was traveling to Tennessee but did not know which city.
The trooper asked for consent to search the Altima after other observations indicated there was criminal activity.
According to the court documents, the trooper found 31 vacuum sealed clear plastic bundles containing crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth.
As the investigation continued, Salazar Carretero said he knew drugs were in the Nissan and that he was taking the drugs to someone he did not know.
He also said he was getting paid $6,000 for transporting the drugs.
Salazar Carretero is facing a charge for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
