United Way announces 2019 fundraising goal of $315,000 for Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - United Way committee members of Angelina County held a meeting Wednesday to approve their 2019-20 campaign goal.
The five-week fundraising campaign will begin in October.
Campaign chairman Erika Neill said all of the money that is raised during the campaign will stay in Angelina County and help support other nonprofit organizations that serve the community.
“We really focus on the basic needs of people,” Neill said. “Primarily food, clothing, and shelter, and we are excited to kick off this 2019 campaign.”
The 2019 goal is the same as the previous year, which usually suggests Angelina County’s nonprofit organizations financial needs did not grow.
At the end of the campaign, there will be a celebration and an announcement of how much money was raised for the coming year.
