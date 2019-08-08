Cowboys defensive ends batlting injuries

OXNARD, CA (KTRE) -The Dallas Cowboys will need some help at the defensive end position in the coming days.
Veterans DeMarcus Lawrence, battling a shoulder injury, and Tyrone Crawford, battling a hip injury, have not been cleared from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Neither are expected to clear the list until the team makes it back to Texas for the end of camp. The team has now added Robert Quinn to the Pup list after he was sent back to Texas to have surgery on a fractured left-hand. The injury gives 2017 first-round draft pick Taco Charlton a chance to get some reps.
“I think it’s important for everybody who gets an opportunity to go in there,” Garrett said. “Whether it’s in a practice setting or a preseason game setting, they’re valuable snaps and obviously we’ll be evaluating those guys closely and be a big part of their resume they build throughout training camp.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.