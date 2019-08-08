DPS: 64-year-old Tenaha man dies in 1-vehicle rollover crash north of Center

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 64-year-old Tenaha man died in a one-vehicle crash that occurred along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Center Thursday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck.
The preliminary crash report shows that at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dennis Jackson was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup south on Highway 96 when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the road to the right.
“The driver then over-corrected to the left, crossing back across the highway and overturning,” the press release stated.
A Shelby County justice of the peace pronounced Jackson dead at the scene of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
