Heat Advisories extended through Friday as the heat will remain relentless

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Heat Advisories are out for all of our Deep East Texas counties through Friday evening and it is very likely that these heat advisories will get extended into the weekend as the heat continues to build across our part of the state in the days ahead.
The infamous heat dome will continue to flex its muscle as it sits over the Lone Star state. This heat ridge will stay on top of us for several days to come, which will lead to sinking air, no rain, and the hottest temperatures we have experienced thus far this summer season.
That means this upcoming weekend is shaping up to be the hottest weekend of the summer season to date, which is not surprising given that this is typically our hottest time of the year in East Texas.
We are keeping triple digits out of the forecast for now, but daytime highs will start to flirt with the century mark by this weekend and continuing into early next week. Even if we do not reach triple digit territory, our feels like temperatures will range from 105-110, which means you will really want to limit your time outdoors since that could quickly lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
There are signs that we may see the heat ridge break down and shift away just enough to allow some slight rain chances to return by the middle part of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.