LIVE: Congressman Gohmert discusses upcoming forum on sex exploitation in East Texas

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert is set to join East Texas Now at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss an upcoming forum on sex exploitation.
The forum is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas.
The congressman discussed the upcoming event Thursday on East Texas Now.
Gohmert will appear on a panel with Rep. Matt Schaefer, Sen. Bryan Hughes, FBI Agent John Matthews, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and representatives from various sex exploitation awareness agencies.
Two panel discussions will be held on prostitution and sex trafficking in East Texas, followed by a Q&A session.
A $5 donation is suggested for lunch.
