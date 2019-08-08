Lufkin police: Friend borrows, then pawns 2 accordions valued at $9K

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Detectives with the Lufkin Police Department are investigating the theft of two accordions with a combined estimated value of $9,000.
The crime is being investigated as a theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, which is a state-jail felony.
According to Thursday’s Lufkin Police Department media report, the victim, who lives on Humason Avenue, told police that he loaned two Gavnele accordions - one green with orange and one black with white diamonds - to his friend. Then the friend allegedly pawned the musical instruments.
The two accordions have a combined estimated value of $9,000, the media report stated.
