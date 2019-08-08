Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help IDing burglary suspect

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two burglaries that occurred on FM 2259 on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the burglaries occurred on FM 2259, or Woden Road. One of the burglaries occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and it is believed that the second one occurred the same day.
Two of the pictures provided by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office show a young man exiting the home’s front door with a large, flat-screen TV.
“If you know who this person is, please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7777 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-INFO.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.