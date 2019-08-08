Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help IDing burglary suspect

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help IDing burglary suspect
Pictured is the suspect in two burglaries that occurred on FM 2259 in Nacogdoches County. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass | August 8, 2019 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 5:11 PM

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two burglaries that occurred on FM 2259 on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the burglaries occurred on FM 2259, or Woden Road. One of the burglaries occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and it is believed that the second one occurred the same day.

Two of the pictures provided by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office show a young man exiting the home’s front door with a large, flat-screen TV.

“If you know who this person is, please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7777 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-INFO.”

Pictured is the suspect in two burglaries that occurred on FM 2259 in Nacogdoches County. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Pictured is the suspect in two burglaries that occurred on FM 2259 in Nacogdoches County. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Pictured is the suspect in two burglaries that occurred on FM 2259 in Nacogdoches County. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Pictured is the suspect in two burglaries that occurred on FM 2259 in Nacogdoches County. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.