Nacogdoches police designate ‘safe zones’ for public exchanges

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police Department would like to make buying and selling in the city safer for the community.
The police department has designated a portion of its front parking lot to anyone needing to do custody exchanges or buying or selling items to someone you don’t know.
“There are so many times people have said well I had to go with my wife, she’s selling something online, or I’ve taken a friend just to make sure nothing happens,” said Sgt. Brett Ayres with Nacogdoches Police. “It’s right in front of the police department; it’s in front of cameras that are [on] 24 hours, monitored 7 days a week.”
Police reminds everyone to closely inspect anything you’re buying, or any money taken as payment, to ensure you don’t fall victim to a scam.
