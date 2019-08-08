Nacogdoches police detectives investigating attempted armed robbery that occurred on North Street

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Detectives with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating an attempted aggravated robbery that occurred near the Valero convenience store and laundromat on North Street late Wednesday night.
“Our detectives are actively working on this case,” said Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department. “Evidence was collected at the scene, and subjects have been interviewed."
Ayres said Nacogdoches PD officers responded to the area near the Valero convenience store in the 2000 block of North Street at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to check out reports of gunshots. Another report received by the police department indicated that a person had been seen in the area with a pistol
Further investigation revealed that an attempted aggravated robbery occurred.
“Our detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances that led up to the attempted robbery,” Ayres said.
Ayres said the Nacogdoches Police Department will likely pass on more information about the incident at a later date. No arrests have been made at this time.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.