’Nothing is routine’: Nacogdoches police release new details in middle school break-in

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police Department has released new details about the recent arrest of two masked individuals who broke into Mike Moses Middle School.
Police identified the two individuals arrested in the case as two teenagers; one identified as Jamarius Smith, 17, and another 15-year-old.
According to the Nacogdoches ISD Police Department, Sergeant Ramiro Mendiola arrived for duty and found the two subjects in his office at Mike Moses Middle School.
“Sergeant Mendiola performed that instance textbook,” said Sandra Murray, Nacogdoches ISD police chief. "He didn’t lose his cool, he didn’t get agitated. He kept his cool, he gave the demands for the two subjects to follow. I couldn’t have done it any better, and I don’t think so anyone else could.
“This is what we train for; you expect to come to your office and it’s going to be a no-threat area and just routine, but as we find out, nothing is routine and so our training and experience definitely comes into play.”
Smith is charged with burglary of a building and criminal trespass. Bond has been set at $6,500.
It’s unclear what charges the 15-year-old individual faces.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.