Reward increased to $8,000 for sex offender with Bowie County ties

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward for information that leads to the capture of one of the state’s 10 most wanted sex offenders.
Leonard Taylor, 47, was convicted in 2003 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl. He was wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation.
Taylor has been wanted by authorities for over a year.
His last known address is in Houston.
Taylor stands 5′11″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos on the top of his hands.
A $3,000 reward will be offered for his capture.
Authorities say no one should attempt to apprehend Taylor; he is considered armed and dangerous.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:
- Call the toll-free Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a tip through the Texas DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.
