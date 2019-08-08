Trinity County Sheriff’s Office: Theft suspect who was caught on camera turns himself in

TRINITY COUNTY Texas (KTRE) - After the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office posted video camera stills of a man allegedly stealing items from heavy equipment in the Woodlake area, the suspect turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday.
Edward Donald King Jr., 38, was arrested and charged with theft between $2,500 and $30,000, which is a state-jail felony.
On Monday, a post on Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page asked for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
The pictures included with the post, which were taken in the Woodlake area on August 3, showed a man stealing a battery from an excavator. They also showed the individual stealing a screen and a transmitter off of a boring machine.
Both pieces of equipment were parked off of U.S. Highway 287, according to the post.
Earlier this week, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office learned that someone took a battery from a backhoe at the Precinct 4 commissioner office.
