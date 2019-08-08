WEBXTRA: Huntington Red Devils hoping for second playoff appearance in 2 years

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Huntington Red Devils have their sights set on their second playoff appearance in 36 years.
Even though the Huntington ISD football team only went 3-7 last year, their 21-14 district win over Tarkington last year gave the school its first playoff appearance in the school’s history. That translates into 36 years without a playoff experience.
After Head Coach Jim Kerbow accepted the AD job with Itasca ISD, Josh Colvert was promoted to head football coach in Huntington. Under Colvert, the team is looking to make it two years in a row with a playoff appearance.
