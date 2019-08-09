Corrigan police officer terminated after arrest on theft by public servant, official oppression charges

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A police officer was arrested and terminated in Corrigan on Friday.
Texas Rangers have arrested Joe Robertson, Jr., after Corrigan Police Chief Darrell Gibson was made aware of alleged illegal activity Robertson was involved in.
Robertson Jr. is accused of theft by a public servant and official oppression.
According to Gibson, when he learned about the allegations, he contacted Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon who in turn contacted the Texas Rangers and requested an outside investigation.
The Rangers have arrested Robertson, and he was terminated from the Corrigan Police Department. He had been employed there since May of 2019.
Chief Gibson said, “Overall, the men and women of the Corrigan Police Department do a great job for our citizens; however, any behavior that impeaches their credibility or which can potentially erode public trust will not be tolerated.”
Gibson said that the department and the city deserve better from their public officials.
There is no word yet on the circumstances that brought about the charges against Robertson, nor about his bond amount. We will continue to follow this story on KTRE and KTRE.com.
