Former Lufkin, A&M standout Jorvorskie Lane to hold annual school supply giveaway

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the 5th year in a row, Jorvorskie Lane is giving back to his home town with an annual school supply drive.
The former Lufkin and Texas A&M standout ended his career in the NFL a few years ago, and he’s always had a heart for kids in Lufkin, College Station, and Kingwood.
Lane will be handing out schools supplies at Jones Park on Saturday, August 10 from 3p.m. to 8 pm. The supplies have been provided by WalMart and Texas Bombers Baseball.
The event will also allow kids to get free haircuts.
