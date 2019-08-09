Former Lufkin, A&M standout Jorvorskie Lane to hold annual school supply giveaway

Since leaving the NFL, Lane has been focused on giving back to the Lufkin community. From football camps, supply giveaways to hosting Juneteenth festivities, Lane has been trying to spread the message of staying positive and working hard to the younger generation.
By Caleb Beames | August 9, 2019 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 4:05 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the 5th year in a row, Jorvorskie Lane is giving back to his home town with an annual school supply drive.

The former Lufkin and Texas A&M standout ended his career in the NFL a few years ago, and he’s always had a heart for kids in Lufkin, College Station, and Kingwood.

Lane will be handing out schools supplies at Jones Park on Saturday, August 10 from 3p.m. to 8 pm. The supplies have been provided by WalMart and Texas Bombers Baseball.

The event will also allow kids to get free haircuts.

