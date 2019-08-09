Garrison Bulldogs look to new group of starters to help repeat playoff success

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The Garrison Bulldogs are looking to their new group of starters to help solidify the team and continue their success in Class 2A Division I.
The offense found much success in the 2018-19 season through running back Sebastion Porter. The workforce back had more than 2,400 yards and 43 touchdowns in his junior year.
The key, though, will be replacing the offensive line, which lost a lot of depth due to graduation.
“We graduated three all-state kids up front,” said Garrison coach Larry Prince. “And we’re going to look different up front; we’re not going to be as big. Quickness will be an asset that we have all the way across the board this year, and we’re going to have to use it. We don’t have the luxury to be able to power people out of the way.”
“It’s a key detail; your offensive line is your everything,” said Porter, who relies heavily on his offensive line for blocks. “Here, I feel like we got a great group of guys coming up and I feel like they’re ready. They’ve got something to prove.”
The “junkyard dogs" fell to San Augustine Wolves in 2018 in the state semifinals in what was an instant classic. The Wolves went on to win the regional championship.
Porter said that loss has weighed on him.
“You know, playoffs, third round, we were not ready to go home," Porter said. “They came out on top, they played harder than us.”
“Not taking anything away from San Augustine they’re a great team and frankly, they’re the team to beat in the region this year,” Prince said. “We talk a lot about that game, I’ll say it like that.”
While a majority of teams start their season on Aug. 30, Garrison Bulldogs get a rare Week One bye, meaning their season won’t start until Sept. 6. Garrison begin the season facing the Crockett Bulldogs.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.