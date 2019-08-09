Grace Community Cougars ready to reload

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grace Community Cougars will play with a chip on their shoulders in the upcoming 2019 high school football season.
Last season, they saw their nine game playoff streak appearance end. But with the return of the core of their talent, the Cougars are looking to prosper in 2019.
Coach Norman Thompson says his team all trust one another and that will make them competitive after some close losses last season.
“The good thing is we have almost everybody back from last year‘s team,” said Thompson. "We sent away as in aware five seniors. We returned 10 on defense, nine on offense so those guys of been through the battle we play tough teams ... So the experience of those games last year and getting to play them again this year it’s going really good it’s ready for district. "
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.