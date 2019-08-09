Houston police searching for suspect in fatal interstate shooting

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Houston police are still searching for a gunman who fatally shot two people on an interstate Thursday.
Friday, police said the suspect was last seen heading eastbound on Interstate 10.
The shooting occurred during rush hour on I-10 East Freeway at Federal road, according to the Houston Police Department.
About 5:55 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the shooting on I-10. When they arrived they found two victims, ages 25 and 33, unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
The victims identities are pending verification by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Witnesses tell police they saw an unknown male on the freeway running toward the victims’ vehicle, firing multiple shots. He then fled the scene.
Police say the shooter is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a red shirt and the department says he fled the scene in a newer model, dark-colored, four-door sedan.
Police sources tell KTRK and CNN that a large trash bag containing marijuana was found at the scene. Investigators also tell KTRK that the shooter’s sedan struck another vehicle, causing it to spin out before he got out of the vehicle.
To provide information on the case, call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges in the case.