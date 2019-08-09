Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: 4 people injured in oil well explosion north of Buna

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Four people suffered burns as the result of an explosion that occurred at an oil well north of Buna in Jasper County Friday morning, and one of the victims was in critical condition when the person was airlifted to Galveston.
According to a spokeswoman for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion occurred at an oil well on County Road 607 at about 11 a.m. Friday.
The JCSO spokeswoman said one person is critical and the other three are stable. Medical helicopters transported two victims to UTMB Health’s Blocker Burn Unit in Galveston. She added that ambulances took the other victims to that facility as well.
