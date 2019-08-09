SFA Basketball heads overseas to Spain

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks loaded up Thursday morning and hit the road to Dallas to catch a non-stop flight to Spain.
From August 8-17, the 'Jacks are headed to Spain and will visit the cities of Madrid, Zaragoza and Barcelona. While there, the team is set to play four games against various Spanish teams from around the country. According to SFA, by NCAA rules, college basketball programs are allowed to take an international trip once every four years.
“Some of the veterans won’t play as much because I know what they can do,” coach kyle Keller said. " I am anxious to see the new guys against some pros. The competition is what I want to see how our guys compete against guys in a different uniform."
When it comes to the games, the ‘Jacks’ first one will take place at 6:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. CT) in Madrid against the Madrid All-Stars. On August 12, SFA faces CASVI at 6:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. CT) before playing its final two games in Barcelona. At 7:00 p.m. local time (Noon CT) on August 14 the 'Jacks take on the Barcelona All-Stars before wrapping up their four-game slate on August 15 at 7:00 p.m. local time (Noon CT) against Catalunya Select.
