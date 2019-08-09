USDA Invests in Rural Water and Wastewater Infrastructure, including in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) -By the end of this year, the City of Crockett will have made progress on upgrading their water system. The city has been granted almost $4 million to help fix the problem through the USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.”
The City of Crockett is taking steps to provide fresh water.
City Administrator John Angerstein said recently acquired funding from the USDA will address three issues with the city’s water system.
“Replaces those two tanks with one million gallon concrete facility which has a much longer lifespan,” Angerstein said.
It will rehabilitate two water towers in town.
“It rehabs those, we are able to go in and clean them out sandblast them, strip them down, re-coat the inside and repaint the outside, replace any steel that needs to be replaced, the water pipes going up inside it, replaces many of those,” Angerstein said.
And it will address issues with the water meters.
“Our current meters are not accurate, our current meters do not read- there’s water that goes through those meters that are not being read many times,” Angerstein said.
The new technology will make it is easier to read and track water usage.
“What kind of history your meter has had. Other than just one glimpse of it every 30 days as we read the meter, you can see a second by second water trend," Angerstein said.
Angerstein said these improvements will also lower the concentration of Trihalomethanes, a byproduct of chemicals used to disinfect the water.
'When we’re using lake water, there’s organics in the lake. As plants die, fish are in there so we have to use that water and treat it with disinfectants. Well we disinfect the water but it create a secondary byproduct which is the Trihalomethane," Angerstein said.
The City of Crockett has invested nearly $4 million to improve the water supply system.
Across the country, the investments will benefit 133,000 residents in rural communities.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chad Rupe on Thursday announced that USDA is investing $135 million in 49 projects to improve rural water infrastructure in 24 states.
“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to partner with rural communities to address their current and long-term water needs,” Rupe said. “Modernizing water infrastructure will yield key health benefits and help spur economic growth – making rural places even more attractive to live and work.”
USDA is making the investments through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. Rural cities and towns, water districts and other eligible entities can use the funds for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.
The improvements will lower the levels of manganese and nitrates in drinking water.
USDA is announcing investments today in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and West Virginia.
USDA had $2.9 billion available for USDA Water and Environmental Program loans and grants at the beginning of fiscal year 2019. USDA will make additional funding announcements in coming weeks.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
