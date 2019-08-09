EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - What is the Red Zone Top 10? It is the best of the best teams in the area. It is a list of the 10 teams we think are can’t miss teams on the field.
Now every list is objectionable. We see it every year with college football. Caleb Beames and Michael Colemen will sit down each week, look at preseason outlooks and how teams finished last year to come up with the standings. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
