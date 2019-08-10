Four ‘Jacks pick up Phil Steele preseason honors

One of the finest defensive backs in the Southland, Ward picked up Preseason All-American honors on Phil Steele's list for the second straight season and is hoping to wrap up his collegiate career on a high note this fall. Last season he ranked among the conference's top 20 tacklers by posting 7.2 stops per game in Southland play which ranked 17th in the 11-team league. Ward completed the season as the Lumberjacks' second-leading tackler with 58 total tackles and a team-best 36 solo stops. The San Diego, Calif., product notched four or more tackles in the final eight games of the season and had three performances with double-digit tackles, including a career-high tying 12 against Lamar (Oct. 27).