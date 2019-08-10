Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a heat advisory out for today until Sunday at 7 PM. Temperatures will be feeling like they are anywhere from 105-110 degrees. Be sure if you are outside today you are drinking lots of water and taking plenty of breaks in the shade. This morning will start out with a bit of cloud cover but that will move out by the afternoon. Overnight lows will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with lots of sunshine and temperatures getting close to 100 degrees. That same pattern will continue for both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday brings around the chance for a brief cool off with some afternoon showers. Thursday will do the same with temperatures only getting to the mid-90s. Friday will bring back dry and sunny skies.