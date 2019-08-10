WEBXTRA: Little League statue in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Landscape Taskforce has delivered a statue they have been designing to honor the Thundering 13 and Fierce 14’s baseball teams that won back-to-back US Championships with Little League and Junior League.
The statue is of a baseball player swinging for the fences with two plaques that include all the players and coaches.
The statue is located in the Plaza between the Museum of East Texas and Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
