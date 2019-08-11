Lufkin churches host Youth Field Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Five churches from Lufkin held tournament-style games for students as they wrapped up their summer vacation.
Organizers said their goal was to help create a bond with youth across the area.
For many students in Lufkin, Sunday marks the last weekend before starting the new school year.
With that idea in mind, Youth Minister Jordan Dietz came up with the concept of a community-wide Youth Field Day just several months ago.
“I had a dream a while back that I wanted to share with other youth pastors around the community and we wanted to do something where it brought all the groups together," Dietz said.
The dream led to reality.
Joined by five churches at least that included St. Cyprian’s Episcopal, Trinity Baptist, First United Methodist, Harmony Hill Baptist, and Southside Baptist Churches.
“We had an idea to get just everyone to come together as one body of Christ, one community and so that’s where it started and it kinds of flourished into hey let’s do some fun things,” Dietz said.
Those fun activities ranged from football, kickball and ultimate frisbee and more.
“We like hanging out with our youth a lot, our church friends, so come out and have the last summer activity with them. Right before we have to go back to school,” said Atlanta Mullins, a sophomore.
Organizers said at least couple hundred youth from Lufkin attended this event.
They hope to bring back the field day again next summer.
