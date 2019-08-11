Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have another heat advisory out for today lasting until 7 PM on Monday. Temperatures outside will be feeling anywhere from 105-110 degrees. Be sure if you are spending time outside today you are drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen, and taking lots of breaks in the shade or inside. Another reminder, always check the back seat of your car for children! Today we will see lots of sunshine with temperatures warming to 99 degrees. Tomorrow will be a similar day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s. That same pattern will carry over into Tuesday. It looks like we could start to see some relief from the heat come Tuesday night. Showers and isolated thundershowers are expected to roll in on Tuesday night and carry over into Wednesday. We will drop into the low to middle 90s for Wednesday. Dry skies and mid-90s return for Thursday on through the weekend.