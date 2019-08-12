Capital murder trial continues for man accused of drowning 3-year-old boy

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The trial of the Angelina County man accused of drowning a 3-year-old boy resumed Monday morning.
It’s day four of the capital murder trial against Bobby Woods, Jr., 21. He’s charged in the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler. According to investigators, Woods told them Mason went missing on Aug. 17, 2015, around 1 p.m. He was found early the next morning in a pond owned by his family.
According to an arrest affidavit, Lt. Brett Maisel and Texas Ranger Steven Rayburn interviewed Woods, who said he took Mason to a pond, pushed him into the water, and watched him as he began to drown. Then Woods allegedly turned his back to Mason and made no attempt to rescue him, despite Mason’s cries for help.
The boy’s aunt, Billie Jean Cuttler, was also charged with capital murder in the boy’s death. In June 2019, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charger of second-degree felony conspiracy to commit murder as part of the plea deal, according to Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin.
If Cuttler complies with the conditions of her plea deal, her sentence would be 20 years in prison, according to Martin.
