Former Corrigan police officer who was under investigation found dead

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A former Corrigan police officer who was fired after being arrested was found dead Sunday.
According to the Cleveland Police Department, Joe Robertson Jr. was found dead just before midnight Sunday. The department said while an investigation is underway into Robertson’s death, it does appear to be self-inflicted.
Robertson had been arrested and booked into the Polk County jail on charges of theft by a public servant and official oppression. He posted bond and was released Friday. The Corrigan Police Department terminated Robertson from the force following his arrest.
When asked for comment on Officer Joe Robertson’s death Monday, Corrigan PD chief Darrell Gibson simply said, “It’s just a very sad day.” He declined to comment any further.
A press release from the Corrigan Police Department said, “On August 12, 2019, the Corrigan Police Department learned former Corrigan Police Officer Joe Robertson Jr. was found deceased in Liberty County. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Robertson is being handled by the Cleveland Police Department. The Corrigan Police department wish to extend sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Robertson on behalf of everyone at the Corrigan Police Department.”
