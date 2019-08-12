Former Corrigan police officer who was under investigation found dead

A press release from the Corrigan Police Department said, “On August 12, 2019, the Corrigan Police Department learned former Corrigan Police Officer Joe Robertson Jr. was found deceased in Liberty County. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Robertson is being handled by the Cleveland Police Department. The Corrigan Police department wish to extend sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Robertson on behalf of everyone at the Corrigan Police Department.”