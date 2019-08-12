Heat advisories remain intact, but some heat relief is near

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Heat Advisories have been extended for all of our Deep East Texas counties through Tuesday evening as the heat continues to remain relentless across the Piney Woods.
The infamous heat dome will continue to flex its muscle as it sits over the Lone Star state, providing us with more hot and dry weather on Tuesday as daytime highs near the century mark.
Even if we do not reach triple digit territory tomorrow, our feels like temperatures will range from 105-110, which means you will really want to limit your time outdoors and continue to stay hydrated.
We do have some heat relief coming on Wednesday as a weak frontal boundary starts to move into our part of the state as the heat ridge migrates off to the west. This change in the pattern will provide us with a 40% chance to see some scattered, cooling downpours.
Not everyone will get wet on Wednesday, but a handful of East Texas neighborhoods will receive some water for their lawns to go along with the rain-cooled air.
Behind this boundary, rain chances will taper off for the end of the week, but it will not be nearly as hot as it has been as daytime highs come down into the middle 90′s. This break down of the heat dome will be enough to drop the heat advisories and offer some small, heat relief.
