Jason’s Deli founder dies at age 70

Tortorice believed above all else that a strong company culture built among its employees and supported through servant leadership, translates into a better experience for the customer. According to him, that culture is the way people treat each other; the warmth, compassion, and love inside a company. He understood that “humbly serving others today and putting their needs before your own will make you a better leader tomorrow.” He continually “took accountability for the well being of others” in both his personal and professional life.