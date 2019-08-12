Lufkin ISD ‘very pleased’ with district’s overall TEA accountability rating

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Administrators with Lufkin Independent School District said they were ‘very pleased’ with the preliminary results of the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings. The district received an overall grade of 'B' for the 2018-19 school year.
Lufkin ISD received a performance score of 89, according to Barbara Lazarine, assistant superintendent of education services and accountability. Out of the 14 Lufkin ISD campuses, 10 campuses were rated a 'B', and 4 were rated a 'C'.
KTRE 9′s Stefante Randall spoke with Lazarine about the increase in the district’s score, and where she felt the school was still growing.
