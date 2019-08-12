Nacogdoches couple working with city to establish curbside recycling business

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches couple could soon become the first curbside recycling service to operate in the city in 15 years.
Joe and Emily Dodson, owners of Nacogdoches Recycling, had customers signing up for service with plans to start up this week.
“Last year, it kind of hit me, like, why are we not doing this anymore?” Joe Dodson said. “My dad was the one who thought we need to do that, we need to actually, let’s do this, we should create a business to do it.”
Dodson said the couple have been working for the last year or so making sure everything was in place to make the business idea successful.
However, the couple hit the brakes after they were informed a current city ordinance does not allow anyone to pick up trash, including recyclables, except for city employees.
“[We had the idea] before the city had said [it’s] no longer able to take newspaper and plastic,” Dodson explained. “We had wanted to do it because we wanted to create convenience for people, and to increase people’s, you know, the ease of recycling for people.”
The service is now on hold while the Dodsons and the city of Nacogdoches come up with a plan to allow the business to operate but still operate by guidelines mandated by the city.
City leaders have said the ordinance can be amended, but would need to be worded carefully, and safeguards must be in place by the recyclable collector. Examples include method of pickup, method of disposal, and would preferably include a small business plan for future growth and management.
