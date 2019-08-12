2 people injured in Jasper County shooting incident

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting incident that occurred northwest of Jasper Friday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Scott Duncan with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stated that there isn’t a lot of information to release on the incident at this time. He said the incident occurred on FM 2800 northwest of Jasper on Friday afternoon.
According to a story on the KJAS.com website, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of a home on FM 2800 and found one person in the front yard who was suffering from a gunshot wound. They later received word that another person with a gunshot wound was taken by a private vehicle to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital.
Medical helicopters later flew both men to a Beaumont hospital for treatment of their injuries, the KJAS.com story stated. Duncan said both people are in stable condition at this time.
Duncan said the incident is a confusing situation, and authorities are still trying to sort out the details of who shot whom.
