Crime Stoppers asks for public’s help in IDing suspect in Chick-fil-A drive-thru canopy theft

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man was caught on video stealing the drive-thru canopy for the Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Lufkin Mall and now Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Lufkin Crime Stoppers posted a bulletin with the surveillance video footage to its website on Monday.
“The video shows Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru canopy being stolen from the parking lot of the Lufkin Mall,” the bulletin states. “Some of us just learned that the mall location has a drive-thru, and now, a criminal wants to take it away from us. We can’t stand for it.”
The bulletin also states that East Texans are generous and forgiving people who will go out of their way to help others. It describes messing with Chick-fil-A as a “bridge too far.”
According to the bulletin, the camera was too far away from the canopy for the suspect’s face to be seen in the video, “but there are enough clues in the video to allow someone to help solve the crime.”
The bulletin states the suspect appears to be a man and that he was a passenger in a small, light-colored car with a sunroof. He got out via the rear door on the driver’s side before the car drove off camera. The post states that could indicate at least two other people participated in the crime - the driver and a front-seat passenger.
In the video, the suspect removes the nuts that secured the canopy to the concreter. Then he calmly folds the canopy up and carries it out of the camera’s view.
If anyone thinks he or she can identify the suspect or knows the location of the stolen canopy, that person should click the Solve This button on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website, use the Crime Stoppers mobile app, or call (936) 639-TIPS.
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a reward is available for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve this crime,” the bulletin states. “The entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.”
