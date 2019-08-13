First Alert: A shift in the pattern will bring us a modest chance for rain on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Heat Advisories will be extended through Wednesday evening despite the fact we have some modest rain chances returning to East Texas on Wednesday.
The infamous heat dome that has flexed its muscle for about a week will finally shift away from Texas, moving into the four corners region of the United States. This will allow a weak frontal boundary to sweep into our part of the state on Wednesday, bringing with it a 40% chance of a cooling downpour.
Not everyone will get wet on Wednesday, but a handful of East Texas neighborhoods will receive some water for their lawns to go along with the rain-cooled air.
Behind this boundary, rain chances will taper off for the end of the week, but it will not be nearly as hot as it has been as daytime highs come down into the middle 90′s. This break down of the heat dome will be enough to drop the heat advisories and offer some minor heat relief as we round out the week.
With an onshore flow setting up this weekend and early next week, we will have a 20% chance of isolated, daily downpours come back into play. Outside of any showers, it will remain hot and humid under partly cloudy skies.
