Groveton Police Department asking for public’s help finding stolen equipment

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - The Groveton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding stolen farm equipment.
According to a post from the Groveton Police Department, the farm equipment was last seen at 434 West First Street in Groveton on July 4.
The stolen items include a 2014 Kubota L-3200 DT (serial number 87115), a Kubota Loaded La524 (serial number So755), a Rhino 160 5-foot cutter (serial number 26297), a Craftsman lawnmower, and a Craftsman gas push edger.
Anyone with any information about the stolen equipment is urged to contact the Groveton Police Department or call (713) 202-7752.
