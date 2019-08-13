Groveton Police Department asking for public’s help finding stolen equipment

Groveton Police Department asking for public’s help finding stolen equipment
The Groveton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding stolen farm equipment. (Source: Groveton Police Department)
August 13, 2019 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 1:23 PM

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - The Groveton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding stolen farm equipment.

According to a post from the Groveton Police Department, the farm equipment was last seen at 434 West First Street in Groveton on July 4.

The stolen items include a 2014 Kubota L-3200 DT (serial number 87115), a Kubota Loaded La524 (serial number So755), a Rhino 160 5-foot cutter (serial number 26297), a Craftsman lawnmower, and a Craftsman gas push edger.

Anyone with any information about the stolen equipment is urged to contact the Groveton Police Department or call (713) 202-7752.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.