Historic bond, teacher raises boosts moral for Nacogdoches teachers ahead of school year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Independent School District welcomed more than 400 educators back to school Tuesday at the district’s annual convocation.
Pay raises provided through state legislation, the earlier passage of the largest school bond in NISD history, and praised school leadership has created a turnaround in moral, according to the interim superintendent.
“What’s important is that people do feel they play a key role in what we do,” said Alton Frailey. "We have a quality team to work with, and I’m just happy to be back home with folks I’ve known and folks I’m getting to meet.
We have folks who are good, who are trying to do the best things for our boys and girls. So, I’m just trying to give them the space to work and support they need to get the job done."
Teachers will have the next few days on a normal schedule getting classrooms ready for students’ return on Aug. 26.
