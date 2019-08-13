Head Coach: Jonathan Baggs
District: T-Cal 6-Man
School Colors: Navy, Red and White
Stadium Address:
2018 Record: 7-3, 1-1 district
Returning starters: 2 on offense, 2 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Preston Abel (383 yards rushing, 27 tackles, 4 INTs, 10 total TDs)
Notes: The Knights have a strong cornerstone in QB Abel with few returning players he will be needed to guide newcomers on the field.
Kings Academy - Knights 2019 Football Schedule:
- 8/30 vs Longview Trinity at Longview Trinity - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/7 vs Willowbend at All Saints - 5:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
- 9/13 vs Fruitvale at Fruitvale - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/21 vs Azle Christian at All Saints - 5:30 p.m.
- 9/28 vs Apple Springs at All Saints - 5:30 p.m.
- 10/4 OPEN
- 10/12 vs TACA/Plano at Plano - 2 p.m.
- 10/19 vs Tyler Heat at All Saints - 1 p.m.
- 10/25 OPEN
- 11/2 vs Texas Christian at All Saints - 5:30 p.m.
- 11/8 vs Irving Universal at Irving Universal - 6 p.m.