Lufkin police: Homeowner shot at while attempting to prevent burglary, 2 suspects at large

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - Lukin police say a homeowner was shot at while trying to prevent an early morning vehicle burglary.
About 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a vehicle burglary in progress in the 100 block of Castlewood Circle off Pershing Avenue, according to Lufkin Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Pebsworth.
When they arrived, the homeowner told them he woke up to the sound of a small four-cylinder car running near his home. When he looked out of the window he saw a man near the rear of his truck. He also noticed his neighbor’s brake lights lit up. Police say this led the man to believe someone was inside his neighbor’s vehicle.
“The man said he spent a short amount of time looking for his gun, only to realize he had left it locked inside his vehicle. He then walked outside to get a better look at the suspect and saw a second black male jogging toward his neighbor’s vehicle,” Pebsworth said in news release.
The homeowner told police he yelled at the suspects and one of the men pulled a gun and shot at him so he dropped to the ground. The first shot passed his head and the second went through his truck windshield. He was not injured during the incident.
The suspects fled in the vehicle.
Police say the homeowner described the suspects as black males - one was a 6 foot male, 225 pounds, wearing baggy clothes. The other is described as a 6 foot, 170 pound male, wearing a light-blue shirt and shorts.
“We just want to take a moment to remind everyone not to leave valuables inside vehicles – locked or not. Especially guns,” Pebsworth said.
To provide information on the case, call the police department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
