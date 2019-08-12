Mineola man talks about MIA brother whose remains were finally flown home

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Whether it was in World War II, the Vietnam War, or the Korean War, all eight Knight siblings served in the military.
Bill Knight, who now lives in Mineola, sat down with KLTV’s Brenna Burger to talk about his brother, Roy Knight, who was a Vietnam war hero. Roy disappeared in 1967 after leading a flight of two A-1E Skyraider aircraft on a strike mission over northern Laos.
Roy’s aircraft was shot down by anti-aircraft fire. His body wasn’t found until earlier this year. The missing-in-action Air Force pilot was flown home to Dallas last weekend where his family could finally bury his remains.
