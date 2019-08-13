Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on aggravated robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers has issued a wanted bulletin for an aggravated robbery suspect.
The organization posted the bulletin for Terrance “JR” Bernard Whitaker, 23, on its Facebook page. He is wanted on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge.
The bulletin states that Whitaker is considered “armed and dangerous.”
“Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest,” the bulletin states."All information is confidential, and you never have to give your name."
Tips may be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (936) 560-4636. The bulletin states that Nacogdoches is the sole judge of reward payments.
