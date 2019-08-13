Police execute search warrant at Jasper business

JASPER, TEXAS (KTRE) - Law enforcement officers have executed a search warrant at a Jasper business.
Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department released a statement on the search:
"Officers Jasper Police Department along with Investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Compliance and Investigations Division executed a search warrant at the business of Big Country Auto Sales located at 202 West Gibson Street in Jasper, Texas. The warrant stemmed from an investigation led by both Texas DPS and DMV after their officers received complaints concerning the business.
The search warrant was for evidentiary purposes only and no arrests have been made at this time. Investigators main area of focus were documents sent to the State and local tax office as pertaining to the registration and sales tax on vehicle sales."
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.