Report: Dak turns down $30M contract

Oxnard, CA (KTRE) - The contract talks in Dallas have turned from the Ezekiel Elliot hold out to the looming negotiations for quarterback Dak Prescott.
According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Prescott has turned down a contract extension that would have brought in $30 Million a year. Slter claims Prescott told management that he wanted $40 Million per year. She later clarified that it was all about negotiations and the final deal could end up around $35 Million.
Former Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant came to Dak’s defense on twitter saying he should be paid the $40 Million per year he is asking for.
Dez’s one-line tweet was then followed up with a more in depth explanation.
This is the final season of Dak’s rookie-year deal. In his three seasons under center, Dallas has made the playoffs twice and Dak has been selected to two Pro Bowls.
