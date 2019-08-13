Video of confession played during 5th day of capital murder trial

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The State presented more testimony on Tuesday during the fifth day of trial for Bobby Woods Junior.
Woods is charged with capital murder in the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler.
Inside the Angelina County Courtroom, the jury watched a video recording of Woods interrogation by investigators.
The jury watched the whole interrogation video in which at first, Woods told investigators he didn't know anything about the death of little Mason Cuttler.
But as the video evidence played out, the jury heard Woods admit to a Texas Ranger that he felt shook up after he pushed 3-year-old Mason Cuttler into the pond on their property.
Woods is heard in the video saying that Mason called out for help 8 times.
This all happened back in August 2015. Investigators said initially Mason Cuttler was reported missing but as the more details unfolded, investigators charged Bobby Woods with capital murder.
In the video evidence played in court Tuesday, Woods told authorities his girlfriend Billie Jean Cuttler told him to push Mason into the water.
Back in June, Billie Jean Cuttler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder as part of a plea agreement.
Trial will resume Wednesday. The State is expected to present further evidence for the rest of the week.
